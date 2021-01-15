Here's everyone who's dumping Donald Trump now

Advertisement

Besides losing access to his social media accounts, Trump is losing millions of dollars in business as his term expires.

The insurrection Donald Trump helped incite at the U.S. Capitol last week didn't just earn Trump his second impeachment in four years, it's also leaving the one-term leader stripped of major avenues of communication, as well as lucrative financial lifelines, as he prepares to reenter private life.

Since the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, seven major social media companies have banned Trump from their platform, and Trump has been stripped of contracts or access to major sources of income he's relied on for years.

Below is a list of all the things Trump has lost since taking office, including what's happened post-Capitol riots:

Twitter

In perhaps the largest blow to Trump's future in public life, Twitter announced on Jan. 8, two days after he incited the violent Capitol attacks, that it had permanently banned Trump from the platform.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a statement that day.

Twitter was arguably Trump's favorite social media platform, which he wielded to keep attention on himself, as well as to strike fear in Republican officials who did not comply with his every whim. Without it, Trump may find it harder to keep the GOP in line as he seeks a potential comeback bid in 2024.

Facebook and Instagram

Trump no longer has access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts through at least the end of his term on Jan. 20.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who also owns Instagram, wrote in a post one day after the events at the Capitol that Trump's "decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete," Zuckerberg added.

YouTube

Trump's YouTube account has been suspended for at least a week, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, a decision the company said it made "in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence."

Snapchat

Snapchat, a social media platform used by over 200 million people a day, announced on Thursday that it permanently banned Trump.

"Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community," a Snapchat spokesperson told CNN. "In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account."

Shopify

Shopify, which hosted the online merchandise store for both Trump's campaign and the Trump Organization, announced on Jan. 7, a day after the insurrection, that it was removing both those stores from its platform.

"Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence," the company said in a statement. "Based on recent events, we have determined that the acts by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump."

Twitch

A day after the Capitol attack, the online streaming platform Twitch announced it kicked Trump off its platform indefinitely.

"In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump's Twitch channel," a Twitch spokesperson told the Verge. "Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence."

The company left an opening to allow Trump back on the platform after he leaves office.

PGA of America Championship

The Professional Golfers' Association of America announced on Saturday that it took away the 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"It's become clear that conducting the PGA championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, it would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission," and so the PGA would terminate its decision to hold the championship at the Trump property, PGA of America President Jim Richerson said in a video statement.

Scotland

Amid reports that Trump was going to travel to his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, to avoid attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would not allow Trump into the country.

Scotland is on a strict lockdown over fears of a new and even more contagious strain of the coronavirus. And Sturgeon said a Trump visit to play golf does not amount to an essential trip, thus she was blocking him from coming.

"We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without any central purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else," Sturgeon said, one day before the violent insurrection Trump helped incite. "And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose."

Open Championship

Speaking of Trump Turnberry, the golf resort is no longer in rotation to host a tournament in the Open Championship, another prestigious golf tournament.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,'' R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, who runs the organization that holds the Open Championship, told ESPN. "We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.''

Valuable New York City contracts

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city has canceled $17 million worth of contracts with the Trump Organization to operate two ice skating rinks, a carousel in Central Park, and a golf course in the Bronx.

"I'm here to announce that the city of New York is severing all contracts with the Trump Organization," de Blasio said.

The ice skating rinks already removed Trump's name in October 2019, but Trump was still earning money from them.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank, one of the only banks that would lend Trump money in recent years, will no longer do business with Trump, Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 11.

This might be the most troublesome loss for Trump, as he may find himself without any access lenders while looking to maintain his business empire.

Signature Bank

Bloomberg News reported that Signature Bank, which has also done considerable business with Trump and his family, closed two accounts Trump had with the bank and said it will no longer do business with anyone who voted against certifying the 2020 Electoral College results.

"We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again," Signature Bank said in a statement, according to Bloomberg's report, which also called on Trump to resign.

The Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts of Greater New York, which rents office space in a building Trump owns in lower Manhattan, is trying to terminate its lease with Trump over the fallout surrounding the Capitol attacks, Business Insider reported.

Lawyers

With Trump facing a second impeachment trial after the House passed an article of impeachment on Wednesday for "inciting an insurrection," the legal team that represented him in his first trial is not signing on to defend him this time around.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, Eric Herschmann, Pat Philbin, and Marc Kasowitz, who served on Trump's first impeachment defense team, are not going to work for him in a second impeachment trial.

Mar-a-Lago

Trump may not even be able to carry out his plans to live at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Neighbors of the club are seeking the enforcement of an agreement that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago in exchange for allowing the property to become a private club.

Trump already changed his residency to the club in 2019 and used the address to register to vote.

Trump-named properties

Since he took office, a number of properties that once bore Trump's name removed it.

For example, the Trump SoHo hotel changed its name to the Dominick in December 2017 because Trump's name was bad for business.

Trump hotels in Toronto and Panama also removed his name in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

And in New York City, six residential buildings on the Upper West Side removed the Trump name.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.