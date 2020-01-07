Duncan Hunter invokes 9/11 but not his felony in resignation letter

The Republican congressman who pleaded guilty in December is finally resigning.

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) sent his letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday, more than a month after pleading guilty to a felony count of misusing campaign funds. In his letter, Hunter announced that his resignation will be effective Jan. 13.

In December, after pleading guilty, Hunter announced that he would resign "shortly after the holidays."

"Since the day I joined the Marines in the aftermath of 9/11, I have had the honor of serving my country, both at home and abroad," he wrote in his letter. He described his tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and his subsequent election to the very House seat previously held by his father.

He also mentioned fighting for "warriors" like Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL charged with several war crimes and recently pardoned by Donald Trump. Gallagher was described by his fellow who testified at his trial as an "evil" and "toxic" man who "just wants to kill anybody he can."

Hunter made no mention of his own criminal activities in his letter.

The Republican congressman was accused of illegally spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign cash on a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family: a family vacation to Italy, private school tuition for his children, and even a plane ticket to fly the family's pet rabbit across the country.

Hunter also allegedly used campaign cash on extramarital affairs with multiple women, including congressional staff members — a violation of House ethics rules.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of California's 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years," said in his letter.

Hunter faces up to five years in prison for his crimes.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.