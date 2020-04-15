Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president: 'Empathy matters'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, following Monday's endorsement by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tuesday's endorsement by former President Barack Obama.

From an April 15 campaign video:

ELIZABETH WARREN: He grew up on the ragged edge of the middle class in Scranton. He committed to public service early in life and never stopped serving. And he's faced unspeakable tragedy with fortitude and grace.

These experiences animate the empathy he extends to Americans who are struggling, no matter what their story.

Empathy matters. And in this moment of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government.

Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can't afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.

And that's why I'm proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States.

I've seen the vice president help a community heal. One year to the day, after the Boston Marathon bombings that tore up bodies and tore our sense of safety and community, he was here. People who'd been hurt, people who were afraid: He gave them peace and he gave them grace.

I watched it up close.

JOE BIDEN: We are Boston. We are America. We respond. We endure. We overcome. And we own the finish line.

WARREN: But when Donald Trump is gone, we will need to do more than heal a nation that has been bitterly divided. We will need to rebuild and transform our country.

And I've seen Joe Biden help a nation rebuild. In 2009, President Obama put him in charge of leading the implementation of the historic Recovery Act to save our economy and help working families.

During the recovery, and later when I worked in the White House setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, I saw him up close, doing the work, getting in the weeds, never forgetting who we were all there to serve.