Watch Elizabeth Warren make the case for ending filibuster at Democratic debate

At Tuesday's Democratic debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren explained why gun violence legislation will be impossible unless the Senate switches to majority rule.

From the Feb. 25 Democratic presidential debate:

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): This is about being able to dig in and talk about what really it's going to take to get something done.

I've been in the Senate. What I've seen is gun safety legislation introduced, get a majority, and then doesn't pass because of the filibuster.

Understand this: The filibuster is giving a veto to the gun industry. It gives a veto to the oil industry. It's going to give a veto on immigration.

Until we're willing to dig in and say that if Mitch McConnell is going to do to the next Democratic president what he did to President Obama — and that is try to block every single thing he does — that we are willing to roll back the filibuster, go with the majority vote, and do what needs to be done for the American people.