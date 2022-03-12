Email Strategist

JOB TITLE: Email Strategist

OVERVIEW:

The American Independent has an immediate opening for an Email Strategist to join TAI’s growing digital team. With Americans facing a greater onslaught of news and media content than ever before, we are expanding our email program using hyper targeted engagement strategies to break through the clutter and reach key audiences. A strong candidate for this role is innovative, obsessed with news, intimately familiar with progressive politics, experienced in digital communications, and has an interest in leveraging email to grow, inform, and engage audiences.

We are looking for someone who understands the technical aspects of email marketing and has experience using email to reach and engage different audiences effectively. Candidates should be comfortable brainstorming content ideas and writing compelling copy for a variety of progressive issue campaigns and projects, including a weekly This Week in the News email. The candidate must be comfortable working both independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, where they will need to multitask, set priorities, and quickly produce engaging content. Political acumen, sensitivity to the complexities of policy issues, and the ability to engage with staff editors and journalists is essential.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage email strategy and execution for TAI, including content planning, audience segmentation and testing, and email coding and setup.

Draft email copy for a variety of sends, including This Week in the News

Work with the Digital and Editorial team leadership to ensure that the email strategy reinforces TAI’s brand and amplifies key messaging and content.

Develop and maintain TAI’s email calendar.

Track email performance, work with the Digital Director to produce performance reports, and establish testing strategies in order to optimize TAI email content.

Help develop and execute acquisition efforts.

Collaborate with the Digital and Editorial teams to translate weekly top stories into engaging email copy.

Work closely with the Digital team to ensure that content is tailored to the audiences TAI is trying to reach.

Help brainstorm innovative and creative digital content ideas in collaboration with the Social Media team to grow our email list and cultivate a loyal, long-term readership.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

At least three years of professional experience in email marketing or digital communications, ideally at a nonprofit, public policy, news, or political organization.

Excellent writer with strong proofreading skills and sound editorial and ethical judgment.

Strong ability to quickly synthesize complex news stories and important political moments into content and engagement opportunities.

Familiarity with email programs such as Mailchimp, Constant Contact, etc.

Knowledge of email best practices.

A knack for accurate and creative audience segmentation

Experience setting up, coding, and sending mass emails using basic HTML is strongly preferred.

Well-versed in email metrics reporting, with experience tracking and using metrics to inform strategy.

Experience working in fast-paced advocacy, news, or electoral environments.

Experience deploying timely content during rapid-response scenarios.

Detail-oriented with an ability to juggle multiple projects for different stakeholders.

Open to developing new skills and experimenting with new strategies and tactics.

A positive team player and kind communicator with a passion for progressive change.

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.

PAY: The American Independent offers full and competitive benefits packages. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply. This position has a starting salary of $70,000.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send an email to to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Email Strategist - [Your Name]” and include the following, as PDF attachments:

Resume

Cover letter explaining your interest in the position

A description and examples of your most successful email campaigns (performance metric can be decided by applicant, e.g., by open rate, actions taken, topic, etc.)

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.