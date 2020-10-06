Eric Trump claims his father 'literally saved Christianity'

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has reportedly mocked his Christian supporters behind closed doors.

Eric Trump claimed in an Oct. 2 interview that his father "saved Christianity" in America.

"He's literally saved Christianity," Eric Trump told a radio station in North Dakota. "There's a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side."

Eric Trump also claimed Democrats are "the party" of atheism and said, "they want to attack Christianity."

This is untrue. Both parties have members who are atheists, and while there are more within the Democratic Party, most Democrats say that they are Christians.

Christianity has thrived in America for hundreds of years and continues to be the faith of choice for millions of people, without requiring Donald Trump to "save" it.

The Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is a Catholic, and every presidential nominee in the party's modern history has been a Christian.

A recent report from the Atlantic said that, according to Trump's aides, he frequently has mocked conservative evangelicals that support him.

"They're all hustlers," Trump reportedly said.

From the Oct. 2 edition of WZFG's "What's On Your Mind?":

ERIC TRUMP: Every single day he wakes up and he gets punched in the face, time and time and time again, and he goes to work. And look what he did: The greatest economy this country's ever seen, record low unemployment, he fixed the military, he totally rebuilt the military, the military was falling apart, took care of our veterans I mean, you know, what he's done for agriculture, what he's done for coal miners, what he's done, you know, for natural gas in this country. He's protected the Second Amendment. He's literally saved Christianity. I mean, there's a full-out war on faith in this country by the other side. I mean, the Democratic Party, the far left has been the party of the quote unquote "atheist," I mean they want to attack Christianity, they want to close churches, they want to, you know, they're totally fine with keeping liquor stores open, but they want to close churches all over this country.

