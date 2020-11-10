Eric Trump tells Minnesotans to 'get out and vote' — a week after Election Day

Advertisement

The slip-up came as the Trump son continues to make baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Eric Trump, one of Donald Trump's three sons, told Minnesotans to "get out and vote" on Tuesday — one week after the election concluded.

It's unclear if the since-deleted tweet was a mistake (the American Independent Foundation reached out to the Trump campaign for a response, but has not yet received confirmation).

Eric Trump deleted this tweet, but screenshots are forever pic.twitter.com/sCggLE08II — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 10, 2020

Advertisement

However, it comes as Eric Trump continues to push baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, which his father lost by a wide and convincing margin.

Eric Trump's Twitter feed is replete with retweets of baseless fraud allegations with no supporting evidence.

It's part of the Trump campaign's effort to steal the election, despite President-elect Joe Biden's decisive victory. Multiple news outlets declared Biden the winner on Saturday, after he won the necessary 270 Electoral College votes.

Trump is also losing the popular vote by nearly 5 million votes — with millions of ballots remaining to be counted — and is on pace to lose the Electoral College by a margin of 306 to 232 — a reverse of the 2016 results.

As for Minnesota, Trump and his campaign surrogates claimed they were going to win the state in 2020.

"In 2016 I almost won Minnesota. In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!" Trump tweeted in July 2019.

On Oct. 14, just a few weeks before the election, Trump again claimed he was going to win Minnesota.

However, Trump lost Minnesota by an even larger margin than he did four years ago.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the state by 1.5%. This year, Biden is currently winning the state by more than 7%, with 98% of ballots counted.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.