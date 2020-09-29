Eric Trump: You shouldn't believe report on my dad's taxes because it's so long

Advertisement

Despite claiming to be a 'billionaire,' Donald Trump reportedly only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Eric Trump argued on Tuesday that New York Times article on Donald Trump's tax evasion should be disregarded because "they've been writing that article for about three months."

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Donald Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and in 2016, his first year in office. The paper also reported that Trump has paid no federal taxes in 10 of the last 15 years.

Since the report came out, Trump has claimed that it is "fake news," a term he frequently uses for stories revealing negative information about him.

"Does anybody really believe that Susan Craig wrote that article on Friday afternoon? No. They've been writing that article for about three months, and they wanted to drop it the morning before the debate," Eric Trump told the hosts of "Fox & Friends."

Yesterday, his brother, Donald Trump Jr., told Fox that his dad didn't pay more taxes due to "historical tax credits."

From the Sept. 29 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":