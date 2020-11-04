Even Wisconsin Republicans admit Trump has lost the state

Advertisement

Joe Biden leads the state by more than 20,000 votes with all of the ballots counted.

Donald Trump's allies in Wisconsin are waving the white flag of defeat.

Trump likely no longer has a path to victory in the swing state. Democratic nominee Joe Biden will likely capture the state's 10 Electoral College votes.

On Wednesday, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) both said Trump is unlikely to prevail in the Badger State.

Their comments came as the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator told NBC News that all of the ballots in the state have now been counted, and Biden has a nearly 21,000 vote lead.

Walker, who lost his reelection bid in the state in 2018, said 20,000 ballots is too "high a hurdle" for Trump to overcome in a recount.

Duffy said that Biden's more than 20,000 vote lead means "there's no way" Trump can win.

The two Wisconsin Republicans' comments come as Trump falsely claimed that it is somehow fraudulent to make sure all the ballots get counted.

"They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Republicans in the Wisconsin state legislature blocked elections officials from counting thousands of absentee ballots until Election Day, slowing down the process. Had the state been able to process the ballots as they came in — similar to how Florida and Arizona counted their ballots — the results may have been known on Tuesday night.

Biden worked hard to flip Wisconsin back to Democrats after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016. Trump carried the state that year by a near identical vote spread as the current tally in 2020.

The Associated Press has not yet officially called race in Wisconsin.

Trump's path to victory is now tighter than ever. Biden leads in Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada. If that holds, it would mean Biden has won exactly 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Pennsylvania and Georgia have also yet to be called, with heavily Democratic-leaning precincts remaining.

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign expressed confidence in the remaining vote that Biden will be named the winner.

"Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a call on Wednesday morning. "We believe we are on a clear path to victory by this afternoon."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.