QAnon congresswoman already facing bill to expel her from the House

A Democratic lawmaker on Wednesday night announced he will introduce a bill to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress, saying Greene's calls for violence against Democratic lawmakers as well as her support for offensive and baseless conspiracy theories about mass shootings makes her a danger to the country and warrants her immediate removal.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) cited CNN's uncovering of Facebook posts Greene wrote and liked in 2018 and 2019 that called for the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, as the reason he is introducing the expulsion resolution.

But he also cited Greene's support for conspiracy theories that said mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 were a hoax meant to build support for gun control — comments that drew outrage and demands for her expulsion from the parents of the victims and survivors of those shootings.

"As if it weren't enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama," Gomez said in a news release announcing his expulsion resolution.

"Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," the statement said.

Greene has been a problem for McCarthy since she began her bid for a safe Republican House seat in 2020.

Back in November, after Greene officially won her race, McCarthy told the country to give Greene an "opportunity" to serve before condemning her, even though her racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic comments were already well known.

So was her support for the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely said Donald Trump was going to take down a secret "cabal" of Hollywood actors and Democratic lawmakers for running a sex-trafficking ring. The theory has no basis in fact, yet Trump let it fester by refusing to say the theory was false. Ultimately, many QAnon followers took part in the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which saw five people die.

But she's caused even more problems since her arrival in Washington, D.C.

She's put her fellow members of Congress in danger by refusing to wear masks. And she helped incite the insurrection by pushing the baseless lie that Trump won the election, which helped radicalize the insurrectionists.

A McCarthy aide said he was going to have a "conversation" with Greene after her calls for violence against Democratic lawmakers became public. But it's unclear what that "conversation" would lead to.

Expulsion from Congress requires two-thirds majority of the House. That would require a number of Greene's Republican colleagues to vote to expel her.

For now, Greene is a test of how big Republicans' appetite is for supporting an extremist within their ranks.

"Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body," Gomez said.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.