Fact-checking false claims about the new virus from China

Debunking myths about the deadly outbreak that has killed hundreds so far.

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue coronavirus stories of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the real facts:

Claim: Chlorine dioxide will help get rid of the new virus from China.

The facts: As news spread about the new coronavirus outbreak, social media accounts began promoting the idea that drinking chlorine dioxide or using related products with names like Miracle Mineral Solution — or MMS — would help wipe out the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against ingesting the bleaching agent.

"We understand people are concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus and we urge people to talk to their health care provider about treatment options, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness," the FDA said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Social media users began circulating the false claim on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube shortly after the first case of the virus was reported in the United States. By Friday, the virus had infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, with more than 200 deaths in China.

Chlorine dioxide has been falsely touted by fringe groups online as a "miracle" cure for autism. The FDA has been warning against drinking chlorine dioxide since 2010 after the agency received several reports of consumers drinking products containing the chemical. The agency warns that it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.

Claim: FEMA proposes "martial law to contain coronavirus"

The facts: Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed that there are no plans to enact martial law in the United States. In recent days, a false story circulated on social media claiming that FEMA was proposing martial law to contain the respiratory illness spreading around the world. Martial law would transfer power to the military.

"This article is not true," FEMA said in an email sent Tuesday to The Associated Press, adding that they have not advocated for martial law.

The false claims about martial law have circulated on Facebook since Jan. 23. "Acting FEMA Director Pete Gaynor on Wednesday offered President Trump a startling solution, Martial Law in the United States, to prevent the spread of a lethal Chinese Coronavirus that infected hundreds and killed at least 17 people in the Communist nation," the post said.

False posts also circulated on Twitter. "Those who are 'awake' and aware completely understand the dormant plans for martial law and widespread FEMA detention camps in America," a Twitter user falsely claimed.

Claim: Image shows the first building of Huoshenshan Hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan constructed in just 16 hours and completed Monday.

The facts: Chinese state media shared an image Monday that circulated widely on Twitter, implying that it showed a hospital constructed in just 16 hours to deal with thousands of new patients who have contracted the new virus from China.

The photo, which shows a building with large windows in front with a white staircase at the side, is a stock image of a prefabricated office sold from China. The image is used regularly on sites of businesses that sell prefabricated homes, offices or hotel space.

The Associated Press obtained photos of crews working to construct Huoshenshan Hospital on Tuesday.