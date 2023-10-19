search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
Donate

FBI data shows an uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in 2022

Hate crimes based on gender identity were up 32.9% year over year.

By Will Fritz - October 19, 2023
Share
LGBTQ rights
A supporter of LGBTQ+ youth holds a placard during a rally in Los Angeles on August 22, 2023. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / Sipa USA via AP Images)

The FBI released its annual crime report on Monday, and the data show that the number of hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people increased over the prior year’s report.

The latest crime report, which contains data from 2022, indicates that reported hate crimes based on sexual orientation were up 13.8% compared to 2021.

The report recorded a total of 1,947 hate crimes based on sexual orientation and 469 hate crimes based on gender identity across the United States in 2022. The total number of hate crimes in those categories was 1,711 and 315, respectively, in 2021.

Hate crimes motivated by victims’ race and ethnicity were far and away the largest category, accounting for 56% of reported hate crimes. The FBI said sexual orientation-related hate crimes were the third-most common category reported, after hate crimes based on race or ethnicity and religion. 

“The rise in hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community is both shocking and heartbreaking, yet sadly, not unexpected,” Human Rights Campaign President Kelly Robinson said in a statement.

The report found that violent crime on the whole declined between 2021 and 2022 in multiple categories, with a particularly large drop of 6.1% in the number of murders and manslaughters, making the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes even more significant.

Robinson tied the surge in anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes to the wave of state-level legislation aimed at curtailing the community’s rights, especially those of transgender people.

The American Civil Liberties Union recorded 501 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state capitols across the country in 2023 as of Oct. 17. Of those, 84 have been signed into law.

Many of the bills have restricted access to gender-affirming care, banned drag shows, and permitted schools to ban books that make any mention of LGBTQ+ people.

“The constant stream of hostile rhetoric from fringe anti-equality figures, alongside the relentless passage of discriminatory bills, particularly those targeting transgender individuals, in state legislatures, created an environment where it was sadly foreseeable that individuals with violent tendencies might respond to this rhetoric,” Robinson said in the statement. “The FBI’s data serves as another alarming indicator of the state of emergency our community finds itself in.”

Robinson also noted that the FBI’s data is incomplete because not all local law enforcement agencies in the country contribute data.

“If we’re going to bring a stop to that violence, we need a full accounting of just how many hate crimes are taking place – and that requires every jurisdiction stepping up,” Robinson said.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Will Fritz
Tags:

Recommended

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Federal court upholds injunction against Florida drag ban

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Federal court upholds injunction against Florida drag ban

By Will Fritz - October 17, 2023
Wisconsin State Assembly passes anti-trans bills

Wisconsin State Assembly passes anti-trans bills

By Will Fritz - October 16, 2023
‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

By Will Fritz - October 12, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Federal court upholds injunction against Florida drag ban

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Federal court upholds injunction against Florida drag ban

By Will Fritz - October 17, 2023
Wisconsin State Assembly passes anti-trans bills

Wisconsin State Assembly passes anti-trans bills

By Will Fritz - October 16, 2023
‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

‘Rainbowland’ teacher firing is another example of extremism on Wisconsin school boards

By Will Fritz - October 12, 2023
Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

Kentucky gubernatorial nominee receives backing from anti-gay extremist group

By Emily Singer - October 11, 2023
LGBTQ civil rights groups endorse Biden, citing ‘state of emergency’ created by GOP

LGBTQ civil rights groups endorse Biden, citing ‘state of emergency’ created by GOP

By Oliver Willis - October 11, 2023
Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Nebraska restricts gender-affirming care

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Nebraska restricts gender-affirming care

By Will Fritz - October 10, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Republicans in two key Virginia Senate races voted against laws to help constituents

Republicans in two key Virginia Senate races voted against laws to help constituents

By Josh Israel - October 19, 2023
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate gets prison time for role in Capitol riot

Former GOP gubernatorial candidate gets prison time for role in Capitol riot

By Alyssa Burr - October 19, 2023
Pennsylvania elections 2023: A voter’s guide to the state Supreme Court race

Pennsylvania elections 2023: A voter’s guide to the state Supreme Court race

By Anna Gustafson - October 19, 2023
Democratic bill would increase housing access for formerly incarcerated Michigan residents

Democratic bill would increase housing access for formerly incarcerated Michigan residents

By Alyssa Burr - October 18, 2023
Millionaire nursing home owner accused of understaffing will host fundraiser for Cameron

Millionaire nursing home owner accused of understaffing will host fundraiser for Cameron

By Josh Israel - October 18, 2023
Pennsylvania elections 2023: What to know before you vote

Pennsylvania elections 2023: What to know before you vote

By Anna Gustafson - October 18, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter