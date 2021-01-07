FBI wants to find people who instigated violent Capitol riot. Here are 13.

Advertisement

Donald Trump and his backers encouraged Wednesday's deadly terrorism.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation asked the public on Thursday for tips on who instigated Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump terrorist attack on the Capitol. The bureau need not look far.

"The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the FBI tweeted on Thursday morning. "If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol."

Here are 13 people who encouraged and egged on the violent mob attacks.

Donald Trump

After losing the 2020 election by an Electoral College margin that he called a "landslide" when it was in his favor in 2016, Donald Trump spent two months falsely claiming that the election was stolen and that he was the real winner. On Dec. 19, he tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

Trump encouraged the mob action at a rally on Wednesday morning, telling his supporters, "All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they're doing, and stolen by the fake news media," and, "Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that's what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: We will stop the steal."

As the violent attacks on the Capitol proceeded on Wednesday, Trump tweeted out messages urging his mob to "Stay peaceful" and telling them, "We love you."

Don Trump Jr. and Eric Trump

Both of Trump's adult sons appeared at Wednesday's rally.

Don Jr. threatened members of Congress if they did not overturn the election results: "These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they're not, guess what? I'm going to be in your backyard in a couple of months!" He said the protests "should be a message to all the Republicans who have not been willing to actually fight. The people who did nothing to stop the steal" and they "should send a message to them: This isn't their Republican Party anymore! This is Donald Trump's Republican Party!"

Eric said, "We live in the greatest country in the world, and we will never, ever, ever stop fighting," while saying congressional Republicans "need to stand up. And we need to march on the Capitol today. And we need to stand up for this country. And we need to stand up for what's right."

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle, a Trump adviser and girlfriend of Don Jr., also appeared at the rally, warning, "We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections."

Rudy Giuliani

Trump's personal lawyer used his remarks at the rally to demand, "Let's have a trial by combat" to determine the 2020 election results. "This election was stolen in seven states. They picked states where they had crooked Democratic cities and they could push everybody around, and it has to be vindicated to save our republic. This is bigger than Donald Trump. It's bigger than you and me."

Sen. Josh Hawley

The Kansas City Star's editorial board slammed Hawley (R-MO), who repeatedly pushed disinformation about the 2020 election results and was the first senator to back an effort to reject certification of the Electoral College voting results, in an editorial titled, "Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt."

On Wednesday, Hawley was photographed waving at the pro-Trump mob before it stormed the Capitol building. As the siege took place, he put out a fundraising appeal, writing, "Many career politicians in the D.C. establishment want me to stay quiet. I suppose you can assume nothing I do will matter. That it won't matter if I object or not, so I should sit by and do nothing. But this is not about me."

Rep. Chip Roy

On Monday, Roy (R-TX) warned that if Democrats won the two Georgia Senate runoff elections to be held the next day, violence would follow.

"What happens tomorrow in Georgia, if we have a Democratically controlled Senate, we're now at basically full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we're at a cold civil war," he told Fox News. "If Georgians don't show up and ensure that we hold the Senate in Republican hands, then that's what's happening."

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Boebert, a newly sworn-in Colorado Republican, backed the efforts to overturn the election, tweeting, "Today is 1776," a reference to the beginning of the American Revolutionary War.

Rep. Louie Gohmert

Gohmert (R-TX) called for street violence after his failed lawsuit attempting to give Mike Pence authority to simply ignore the election results and declare Trump the winner.

"But bottom line is, the court is saying, 'We're not going to touch this. You have no remedy' — basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as antifa and BLM," he told a right-wing outlet. Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has since filed a resolution calling for the House to censure Gohmert for the comments.

Rep. Jim Jordan

Jordan (R-OH) appeared on a far-right television outlet earlier this week and said: "This is about President Trump and the Constitution. He has fought for us, the American people. He has done more of what he said he would do than any president in our lifetimes, I mean, he's accomplished so much in his four years as president. It's time for us to fight for him and the Constitution.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Paxton said at Wednesday's rally, "What we have in President Trump is a fighter. And I think that's why we're all here."

"We will not quit fighting," he continued. "We're Texans, we're Americans, and the fight will go on."

After the rally turned violent, Paxton falsely claimed that the mobs he had encouraged were really "antifa thugs" masquerading as Trump supporters.

Michael Flynn

"When the legislators, courts and/or Congress fail to do their duty under the 12th Amendment, you must be ready Mr. President to immediately declare a limited form of Martial Law, and temporarily suspend the Constitution and civilian control of these federal elections, for the sole purpose of having the military oversee a national re-vote," read a full-page ad published in the Washington Times and signed by Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, and other Trump supporters.

Lin Wood

Wood, a Trump election attorney, tweeted on New Year's Day that Mike Pence should be executed for treason if he does not overturn the election results.

"If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.