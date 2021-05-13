DeSantis performs official government business live on Fox for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday night granted a couple a "reprieve" for citations they have received for repeatedly violating COVID-19 safety regulations in Broward County, Florida.

As COVID-19 spread throughout the United States in early 2020, Broward County required gym patrons to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus.

Michael Carnevale, the owner of Fitness 1440 gym in Plantation, Florida, has been arrested three times for failing to comply with county regulations. His wife, Jillian, was also arrested for violating the county ordinances.

On Fox News' "Ingraham Angle," DeSantis expressed sympathy for the Carnevales.

"I'm glad you have Mike and Jillian on," DeSantis told conservative host Laura Ingraham, "and I'm also glad to be on to be able to say that effective tomorrow morning I'm going to sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority so that will delay the case for sixty days against both of them."

DeSantis added that he would be issuing pardons "for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing."

The stunt is the second such event in two weeks for DeSantis, who is up for reelection in 2022 and has been discussed as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2024.

On May 6, DeSantis signed a bill restricting voting rights in Florida in a ceremony aired live on Fox News. Cameras and reporters from other news organizations were barred from filming the proceedings.

Appealing to the conservative Fox News audience is a path most recently followed by Donald Trump, who won the party's nomination in 2016 and ultimately the presidency.

The couple that was rewarded by DeSantis has made the rounds in fringe right-wing media for the past few months, alleging persecution by Broward County officials.

Mike Carnevale made an appearance in April on the show of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has alleged that the 9/11 attacks were an "inside job."

The Carnevales have also tied themselves to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and Donald Trump.

Mike Carnevale's Instagram account shows a picture of the couple taken at a Washington, D.C. protest on the day of the attack, with the caption "shot heard round the world."

Carnevale's account also shows a photo of the couple, waving a Trump sign, at a protest at the Supreme Court on Dec. 19, 2020 protesting Trump's election loss with the caption "electile dysfunction."

Other photos show the Carnevales posing for photos with Trump advisor Roger Stone, and Mike Carnavale speaking at an event with anti-vaccination signage.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.