Former CIA director: Trump is guilty of 'sedition' and Congress can act now

Former CIA Director John Brennan said on Thursday that he believes Donald Trump is guilty of sedition for inciting the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol the day before.

"Donald Trump continues to engage in this act, I believe, of sedition," Brennan told MSNBC during a discussion of security measures and failures on the Capitol grounds.

Brennan called Trump's actions a "felony," and added, "I believe that members of Congress have standing to bring charges against Donald Trump for this act of sedition."

Brennan served as director of the CIA from 2013 to 2017 under President Barack Obama and in the agency for 25 years.

On Wednesday, Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol building before they broke into the Capitol in a violent attack, that claimed four lives. He later called the terrorist attackers "great patriots" and told them, "We love you."

From the Jan. 7 edition of "MSNBC Live":

JOHN BRENNAN: And Donald Trump continues to put out statements that he is going to continue to fight. The statement that was issued by his spokesperson would say this was just the beginning of the fight. And continues to say that the election was fraudulent, and so therefore every resource within the federal government, as well as the local authorities in Washington, D.C., need to be mobilized and be prepared to deal with whatever eventuality is out there. Because Donald Trump continues to engage in this act, I believe, of sedition. Which is the act of incitement of an insurrection. It's a felony. And I believe that members of Congress have standing to bring charges against Donald Trump for this act of sedition.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.