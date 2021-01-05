Fox Business anchor mocks claim that Trump will be inaugurated again

Advertisement

Despite what Lara Trump says, her father-in-law will not be inaugurated in 2021.

Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson and daughter-in-law Lara Trump claimed on Tuesday that the outgoing White House occupant might somehow be inaugurated again on Jan. 20, despite losing reelection in November.

The claim came during an interview with Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney, who immediately rebuffed the idea.

"There is a reality that it could be Donald Trump who gets inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump told Varney, citing planned challenges to the certification of Joe Biden's election win from congressional Republicans.

Advertisement

Varney, visibly entertained, interrupted her.

"I think that's a real stretch," he said. "That is a major league long shot to suggest that Donald J. Trump will be reinaugurated 15 days from now."

Donald Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly attempted to cast doubt on the election results despite Biden's firm win in the race.

Biden is set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, after which he will begin his term as the country's 46th president.

From the Jan. 5 edition of Fox Business' "Varney & Co.":

STUART VARNEY, Fox Business: What's his Inauguration Day plan? LARA TRUMP: Well, I mean, I think we still have to see still what happens tomorrow, Stuart. Thanks for having me back, happy new year to everyone. I don't really know yet, anything about Scotland. Look, there is a reality that it could be Donald Trump who gets inaugurated on Jan. 20, we still have to wait and see what happens, we have a bunch of senators that are calling for an investigation now, a pending investigation and a commission to see about all the voter fraud and all the questions surrounding this particular election, so who knows, ultimately, what will happen— VARNEY: Forgive me for interrupting, Lara, but I think that's a real stretch. That is a major league long shot to suggest that— TRUMP: Well— VARNEY: —Donald J. Trump will be re-inaugurated 15 days from now. But anyway, OK. TRUMP: Well, it may be a stretch, but I think my point is there's a lot that has to happen between now and Inauguration Day.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.