'Fox & Friends' host suggests people can make fake vaccine cards 'for $1'

His comment comes a day after the Justice Department issued a warning against making fake vaccine cards.

On Wednesday, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested to viewers of the program that fake vaccination cards can be made for "a dollar." The U.S. Department of Justice has said that making such cards is against the law.

Kilmeade made his statement while railing against recent rules put in place in New York City requiring proof of vaccination before entering bars and restaurants.

"They're deciding you can't go to plays, you can't go to bars, you can't go to restaurants, you can't go to gyms, you can't go to anything unless you have your vaccination card. Which takes a dollar to make — a knockoff card," said Kilmeade.

The statement came just a day after a pharmacist in Chicago was arrested on federal charges for the alleged sale of vaccination cards on eBay.

Following the arrest, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., who works for the criminal division of the Justice Department, said in a statement issued from the department, "We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status."

Lamont Pugh III, special agent in charge with the Chicago region Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General also remarked in the statement that "stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards is inexcusable and will not be tolerated."

He added, "Fraudsters who engage in such unlawful conduct undermine efforts to address the pandemic and profit at the public’s expense."

From the Aug. 18 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

