Fox host escalates attacks on Fauci after comparing him to Mengele

Fox Nation host Lara Logan is under fire from Jewish advocacy groups after making an antisemitic comparison between Dr. Anthony Fauci and infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

"What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn't represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele, Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps," Logan said on her show, "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," on Monday. "And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this, because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies."

The comments received immediate condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups and others that called attention to Logan's comparison of public health measures to the SS doctor who was known as "the Angel of Death" for his involvement in selecting prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland who were to be killed and for his inhumane "experiments" on twins and others in the camp.

"Utterly shameful," the American Jewish Committee said on Tuesday. "Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. Lara Logan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures. An apology is needed."

"There's absolutely no comparison between COVID-19 mitigation efforts and what happened to Jews during the Holocaust," Jonathan Greenblatt, president of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote Tuesday. "This includes making outlandish analogies suggesting Dr. Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on prisoners."

"Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful," the Auschwitz Museum said Monday. "It is disrespectful to victims and a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline."

Instead of apologizing, Logan doubled down, retweeting debunked conspiracy theories about the AIDS crisis and Fauci's role in AIDS drug testing.

Logan also retweeted a post from a Twitter account created in September that, as a commenter noted, has only one follower, attacking the Auschwitz Museum. The museum tweeted Wednesday that Logan had blocked its account.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.