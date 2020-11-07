Fox News declares Trump has lost the White House

Advertisement

The cable channel filled with Trump sycophants has declared Joe Biden the president-elect.

Fox News on Saturday called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden, declaring that Donald Trump has become the first incumbent to lose a presidential race in more than two decades.

The outlet named Biden the winner after calling Pennsylvania and Nevada for Biden, putting the former vice president over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to secure a victory.

It's yet another stunning development in what has been a wild 2020 election, as the network that features loud and proud Trump-supporting hosts, and serves as a messaging arm for Trump and Republican campaigns, was the first to declare Trump the loser.

Fox News has enraged Trump and his supporters since Election Day.

The network was also the first to call Arizona for Biden at 11:20 p.m. Eastern on election night, saying Trump lost a state Republicans have carried in every presidential election since 1996.

The New York Times reported that Fox News' early call of the state sent Trump and his advisers into a rage — as it was the first to flip from a Trump state in 2016 to Biden in 2020.

In fact, Trump and his campaign were so mad that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, personally called Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to demand the network retract its Arizona call — which Murdoch refused to do.

On Thursday morning, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller attacked Fox News — as well as the Associated Press, which also called Arizona for Biden — claiming that Trump is "on pace to win Arizona."

The campaign also whipped up its supporters to put pressure on Fox News to retract the call, trying to smear one of Fox News' election experts as a Democrat.

The messaging seems to have worked, as a mob of pro-Trump protesters who tried to infiltrate a ballot counting facility in Arizona chanted "Fox News sucks" during their demonstration.

Other networks — including the Associated Press, CNN, and MSNBC — have called the election for Biden as well.

Biden's campaign expressed confidence on Thursday that after all of the votes are tallied, Biden will be the victor.

Meanwhile, Trump and his campaign have been pushing to stop ballot counting in several states — even though if that occurred Biden would be declared the winner.

Trump and his campaign have also been making baseless accusations of fraud, which even Fox News said were not rooted in any factual evidence.