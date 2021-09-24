Crickets on Fox News as Arizona 'audit' results confirm that Biden beat Trump

Or rather, murder hornets.

Fox News on Friday completely ignored the results of the "audit" of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona, forced by Republicans in the state Legislature. According to a draft of the findings the third review of the election results conducted in the state found that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by an even larger margin than originally stated.

A leaked draft of the findings of the partisan review showed an additional 360 votes for Biden. That confirms once again the official election results that showed Biden defeated Trump by more than 10,000 votes, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold of Arizona to the Democrats.

Between midnight and 11 a.m. on Friday, Fox made no mention of the "audit," according to a review of the TVEyes database of television transcripts. The story was not mentioned on the network's key morning news programs, "Fox & Friends First," "Fox & Friends," and "America's Newsroom."

The story has also not been covered on the FoxNews.com website.

While Fox has not previously promoted the Arizona audit as extensively as other right-wing news outlets, such as One America News, it has covered the story before.

On July 15, Sean Hannity, a close adviser of Trump's, said on his Fox News program:

It's also turning up, well, pretty shocking results. According to the Arizona Senate president, Karen Fann, quote: "Companies hired by the legislature to review the election results came up with a different number of ballots than Maricopa County officials." Huh? Now, tonight we don't know the exact discrepancy, as the audit is now ongoing. But this has to be concerning and a concerning development for everybody that wants integrity in elections. Integrity of our elections, confidence in election results, it is paramount to the survival of our great republic.

During an appearance on the program "Special Report" on July 27, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington falsely alleged "275,000 potential fraudulent ballots" had been uncovered to date by the audit.

Fox News is the outlier among major media outlets in not covering the "audit" results, which were considered newsworthy by the New York Times, the Washington Post, and NPR, among many others.

By contrast, on its morning broadcasts, the stories featured by Fox News included the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, the death of a young woman called Gabby Petito, and a story about a "giant murder hornet nest" in Washington state.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.