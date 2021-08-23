Fox News: Pelosi and Schumer don't care about Afghanistan because their kids aren't there

'Fox & Friends' host Pete Hegseth suggested Democratic leaders aren't concerned at all with American lives in Afghanistan.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Monday said he does not believe Democratic leaders care about what happens in Afghanistan because their children have not served in the military.

Hegseth made his remarks on "Fox & Friends."

"I also can't help but wonder: It's not Chuck Schumer's kid, it's not Kamala Harris' kid, it's not Nancy Pelosi's kid that was over in Afghanistan for 20 years fighting to secure something there," said Hegseth. "Maybe it's just not important to them. Strategically, you know, how it ends? Meh. What does it matter?"

His guest, retired Army Ranger Tim Kennedy, agreed: "It's never their kids. It's always the brave men and women going over there that choose to fight. These aren't the children of the elite. These are the children of people that bleed red, white, and blue. That believe in the dream of being an American. ... It's not the children of these people doing all of this dangerous work. Like always, it's the backbone of America doing the heavy lifting."

Neither man mentioned the fact that Beau Biden, the late son of President Joe Biden, was a military veteran. He was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq after he was deployed there in October 2008 and the Legion of Merit for his service in the Delaware Army National Guard.

In comments to the media on Sunday, President Biden noted, "I want to offer my profound thanks to our service members on the ground in Kabul, and to all those at U.S. bases around the world who are welcoming and caring for these evacuees."

At least 2,448 American service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the U.S. invaded the country in 2001 under former President George W. Bush.

Hegseth, who served in the Army National Guard, was an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump on military issues.

In 2020, Hegseth said he did not care if America committed war crimes such as the destruction of Iranian cultural sites. He was credited by fellow Fox host Sean Hannity with convincing Trump to pardon Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted by a military jury on charges of posing for photos with the corpse of an ISIS fighter on the battlefield.

