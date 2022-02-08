Fox News host tells Trump to 'stop wasting our time' with 2020 election lies

'Nobody cares about your topics. Right now nobody cares about 2020, nobody,' Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told Donald Trump.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is concerned that former President Donald Trump's fixation on false election conspiracy theories will make it difficult for Republicans to win elections in 2022.

On his talk radio show "The Brian Kilmeade Show," which is nationally syndicated by Fox News Radio, he said that, in a recent conversation with some of Trump's friends, he discussed a recent Trump rally speech: "After the Arizona rally they called him up and said that's the worst speech you ever gave."

"Nobody cares about your topics," Kilmeade continued, referring to Trump. "Right now nobody cares about 2020. Nobody."

Trump had falsely claimed to rallygoers in Arizona in January that in the so-called "audit" of that state's election results, 57,000 "highly suspicious" ballots were "flagged" for further investigation.

Throughout his presidency, Kilmeade frequently welcomed Trump on-air as a co-host for the morning program "Fox & Friends," and Trump was known to use the show as a source of inspiration for presidential policy.

But on Monday, Kilmeade's comments weren't so supportive.

"They did a recount in Arizona, and the recount showed no difference, almost, and he came out and said it showed that they won Arizona. That's an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that because he's capable of doing so much more," he said.

In fact, the scandal-ridden, and Republican-led, "audit" found an additional 360 votes for President Joe Biden in Maricopa County rather than finding more votes for Trump. (Arizona's official election results showed President Joe Biden defeating Trump by over 10,000 votes.)

Republicans at multiple levels have embraced Trump's election conspiracy theories and related rhetoric, and multiple GOP candidates currently running for office have continued to promote the false claim that Trump won the election. Candidates for gubernatorial, House, and Senate races are denying that Biden won, despite the certification of his win by Congress, his inauguration, and innumerable audits and court cases across the country.

Echoing the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Biden's certification, the Republican National Committee on Friday issued a censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger that described the Capitol attack as "legitimate political discourse."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.