Fox News hires Lara Trump after 5 years as 'an unofficial member of the team'

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law is now a paid contributor while also mulling a run for office.

Fox News on Monday announced that it has hired Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and a senior Donald Trump campaign adviser, as its newest contributor.

"I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long, you guys know, it was kind of a joke, over the past five years I would come there so often, the security guards were like, Maybe we should just give you a key," Lara Trump said during a Monday morning appearance on "Fox & Friends" after the anchors of the show announced her new contributor gig.

The contract means that the right-wing cable channel that tows the GOP line and helped launch Trump's rise to power is now officially paying a member of his family.

The hire comes as Lara Trump is considering a bid for one of North Carolina's Senate seats.

It's another example of the revolving door between Trumpworld and Fox News, which recently hired former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and had previously hired Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a paid contributor and then severed ties with her after Sanders announced she would run for Arkansas governor.

Lara Trump had previously appeared on Fox News as a surrogate for her father-in-law.

During a 2018 appearance, she noted the thousands of women who participated in Women's March events across the country, saying, "These women out there are so anti-Trump, and I don't even think they know why. They just think that's the thing to do."

In 2019, she said Trump's polling numbers were low because "The polls have never accurately reflected how people feel about this president. Especially now, I think people now are more afraid to voice their support for President Trump than they were when he was just a candidate in 2016."

At a Trump reelection campaign event in January 2020, she made fun of Joe Biden's stutter.

And in September 2020, Lara Trump campaigned alongside GOP House nominee Lara Loomer in Florida. Loomer once described herself as a "proud Islamophobe" and is banned from major social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, TeeSpring, and Medium because of her racist and Islamophobic rhetoric. Loomer lost the race for Florida's 21st Congressional District by a 20-point margin.

