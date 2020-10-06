Fox News reminds Trump campaign that he's still contagious and needs a mask

Advertisement

The Trump campaign says Trump shouldn't have to wear a mask if Joe Biden doesn't always wear one. One small thing: Donald Trump has COVID-19 and Joe Biden does not.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley on Tuesday tried to deflect criticism from Donald Trump removing his mask at the White House, citing instances of Joe Biden and members of the media doing the same.

Trump took off his mask on Monday night after returning to the White House from his stay at Walter Reed hospital. Trump is contagious and still suffering from the effects of the infection, according to his physician.

"Flip over a couple of channels, take a look at MSNBC. Joe Biden is sitting there, without a mask, next to Lester Holt without a mask," Gidley said when asked about Trump's actions. " It's absolutely ridiculous to hear the media go apoplectic over this."

He added, "I didn't hear any concern when members of the media take their own masks off inside the briefing room and turn around and do live shots."

But Sandra Smith, the Fox News anchor who was interviewing him, pointed out that unlike Trump, Biden and members of the press are not infected with COVID.

"The president is currently shedding the virus," she noted. "He's still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase."

From the Oct. 6 edition of Fox News' "America's Newsroom":

HOGAN GIDLEY: OK, a couple things there again: The president's alone, on the balcony, outside, he takes his mask off. Flip over a couple of channels, take a look at MSNBC. Joe Biden is sitting there, without a mask, next to Lester Holt, without a mask. It's absolutely ridiculous to hear the media go apoplectic over this. And by the way, I didn't hear any concern when members of the media take their own masks off inside the briefing room and turn around and do live shots. SANDRA SMITH, Fox News: Hogan, because there's one big difference, it's that the president is currently shedding the virus. He's still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase.

