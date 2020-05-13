New GOP poll shows Trump in big trouble in must-win Georgia

Biden is tied with Trump in Georgia, in yet another sign Trump's reelection campaign is struggling.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in a dead heat with Donald Trump in Georgia, according to the results of polling of voters conducted last week on behalf of a political action committee supporting Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The results of the internal poll show Biden with 47% to Trump's 46%, with a 4-point margin of error, in a state that last voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 1992.

Other poll results show Trump tied with Biden or trailing him in three key Rust Belt states he won in 2016: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

If he loses those states, Trump's reelection hopes would already be dashed, assuming Biden wins the rest of the states Hillary Clinton carried.

But a Democratic win in Georgia, aside from padding a Democratic Electoral College win, could also have down-ballot repercussions, imperiling GOP Sen. David Perdue's reelection bid and, in turn, Republican hopes of holding on to their Senate majority.

The GOP poll found Perdue in a close race with Democrat Jon Ossoff, with 43% to Ossoff's 41%.

The results show that 47% of voters disapprove of Kemp's decision to allow businesses in the state to reopen.

Kemp, who was one of the first governors in the country to start lifting stay-at-home orders, has gotten low marks for his coronavirus response in other surveys.

A Washington Post/Ipsos poll found just 39% of Georgians surveyed approve of Kemp's coronavirus response.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.