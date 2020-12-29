Sen. Kelly Loeffler suddenly changes her mind on relief checks for Americans

Advertisement

Loeffler shifted her position just hours after House Democrats passed increased stimulus funds, as Trump had demanded.

Just a few days after expressing opposition to increased direct relief for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has suddenly changed her position — to match that of Donald Trump.

"I will support" benefit checks of $2,000, Loeffler told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Loeffler's announcement comes just hours after the Democratic-led House passed a measure for increased stimulus on Monday night.

Less than a week ago, Loeffler said she opposed efforts to increase relief checks beyond the $600 that had passed in the House and the Senate initially, in the most recent COVID relief bill, despite public support from Donald Trump.

When asked about the issue, Loeffler, who is the wealthiest sitting senator, said she would consider increasing the checks only "if it repurposes wasteful spending toward that."

Her opponent in the Jan. 5 runoff election, Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), noted, "This sounds like a no from billionaire Senator Loeffler. Georgia families can't wait. $2,000 checks should be passed now."

From the Dec. 29 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

WILL CAIN, Fox News: I know in the previous couple of weeks, both you and your Republican colleague, David Perdue, have been proud of the stimulus relief bill, the coronavirus relief bill that was passed. President Trump wanted more, though. He wanted more than $600 checks going to Americans, he wanted to increase that amount to $2,000. That's been passed now in the House, it's going to go to the Republican-controlled Senate, so will you support that bill, that encouragement from the president, once it gets to the Senate? KELLY LOEFFLER: Well, Will, look, the president has fought for our country from day one, he continues to fight for every single American. I've stood by the president 100% of the time, I'm proud to do that, and I've said, absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that.

