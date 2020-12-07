Senator who hates Black Lives Matter says she's not racist at all

Advertisement

'There's not a racist bone in my body,' Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) said.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) claimed on Sunday that she is at all not racist, despite her growing record of racial attacks and ties to racists.

At a debate against her Democrat opponent in the runoff race on Jan. 5 for her seat in the Senate, Raphael Warnock, Loeffler responded to criticisms that she has campaigned with racist Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and appeared on show hosted by a prominent white supremacist.

"There's not a racist bone in my body," Loeffler claimed. "I've worked to bring communities together my entire life."

Loeffler then launched into an attack on Warnock, who is senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. She charged that his critiques of racism were "divisive."

If elected, Warnock would be the first Black person ever to represent Georgia in the Senate.

Loeffler, a wealthy financial services executive who was appointed to a vacant Senate seat a year ago, has repeatedly smeared Warnock as "anti-American." She has recycled the same racist playbook used against Barack Obama in 2008, linking him to the controversial minister the Rev. Jeremiah Wright and attacking Warnock's religious beliefs.

She has also been a vocal opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying it is "rooted in Marxist principles."

"The BLM political organization's goals — which are rooted in Marxist principles & include defunding the police — do not unite Americans," she said in a July tweet. "I'm standing up. I'm speaking out. And I won't be canceled for calling this out."

Loeffler has also often bragged of her 100% support for Donald Trump and total agreement with every single one of his actions — which would include his many racist statements and actions.

Warnock received a plurality of the vote against Loeffler and several other candidates last month, but since no candidate got a majority, the two will face off in the January runoff. The winner will serve the final two years of former Sen. Johnny Isakson's term.

The race is expected to be close in a state won by President-elect Joe Biden by almost 12,000 votes.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.