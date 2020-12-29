Georgia Sen. Perdue calls himself an 'outsider' — after nearly 6 years in Congress

Advertisement

Perdue is also chairman of a Senate subcommittee.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who has been serving in his position for over five years, claimed on Tuesday he is an "outsider" to the political process.

Perdue's claim came during an interview on Fox News where he was asked about Donald Trump's criticism of Congress for voting to override his veto of the annual defense funding bill, which he rejected over a provision to change the names of military bases named after Confederate military figures.

"I'm an outsider in this political process, so is the president as far as that goes," Perdue said.

Perdue is a week away from reaching his sixth year in the Senate, after taking office on Jan. 5, 2015.

Perdue then went on to tout his role as the chairman of the Senate subcommittee on Seapower.

Perdue is currently facing a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff in one of Georgia's Senate runoff races, after neither obtained a majority of votes in the November election. Perdue's fellow Georgia senator, Kelly Loeffler, is also facing a runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock next month.

From the Dec. 29 edition of Fox News' "America's Newsroom":

SANDRA SMITH, Fox News: Senator, I finally want to ask you about this veto override on the $740 billion defense spending bill. The president just tweeted about this this morning, I'll put it up on the screen, get your reaction to it. He says "weak and tired Republican 'leadership' will allow the bad defense bill to pass. Say goodbye to vital Section 230 termination, your national monuments, forts (names) and treasures (inserted by Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren," he tweeted. That tweet goes on, but he's calling out weak and tired Republican leadership for allowing that, how do you respond to the president on that? DAVID PERDUE: Sandra, I'm an outsider in this political process, so is the president as far as that goes. Look, what I'm concerned about is I'm chairman of the subcommittee on sea power in the Armed Services Committee and we've been working for the last three years to rebuild our military to stand up to this China threat that we now see so vividly. And what we can't do is go back to the period of time that was under Obama and Biden when they cut our military 25% again, and that's what the president's trying to make sure of here.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.