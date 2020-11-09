Georgia senators demand top election official resign because Trump lost

Advertisement

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue say Georgia's secretary of state — also a Republican — must go.

Two Republican senators from Georgia, who are both locked in competitive runoff races to hold on to their seats, called for the state's GOP secretary of state to resign, claiming the election was mismanaged.

Without providing any evidence, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue claimed in a statement on Monday that "the management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state," and that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger oversaw "too many failures" in elections over the past year.

But, according to FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, Georgia "has probably been the most transparent state in the country with respect to its vote counting process, with precise updates on exactly how many ballots were left to count in which counties."

Advertisement

Instead, the "failure" appears to be that Donald Trump is on pace to lose the state, becoming the first Republican since 1992 to do so at the presidential level.

President-elect Joe Biden currently leads by 11,591 votes — a slim margin, but one that is almost certainly too large for a recount to overturn.

The message from the Georgia senators goes along with Trump's lies that the states where he lost were marred by fraud — a claim that he has yet to provide any proof for.

Right after Loeffler and Perdue released their statement, Trump tweeted, "Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election!"

Trump's comment is false, and his campaign already lost a lawsuit in the state that sought to stop counting votes because the campaign could not provide a single shred of evidence that fraud took place.

Both senators face January runoffs for their seats after they failed to garner the 50% needed to win the race outright.

Loeffler came in second behind the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. Warnock received 32.9% of the vote, while Loeffler got 25.9%.

Perdue is currently leading Democratic nominee Jon Osoff, 49.7% to 47.9%.

The outcome of both races could decide which party controls the Senate when the new Congress is sworn in in January.

Both Perdue and Loeffler appear to be betting that backing up Trump's false allegations of fraud will help their efforts.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.