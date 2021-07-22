Turns out the Virginia GOP governor nominee does have an issues page. Sort of.

Glenn Youngkin has faced criticism for having no issue page on his website during his bid for Virginia governor.

The Republican nominee for governor in Virginia has faced a torrent of criticism for not having an issue page on his website laying out what he would do if he were elected as the chief executive of the Commonwealth — just a few months before voters head to the polls in November to choose the state's new leader.

Back in June, after Youngkin won the GOP primary, the Washington Post Editorial Board slammed Youngkin for this, saying that "silence on the substance of policy is a strategy."

"Unlike virtually every other gubernatorial candidate in both the Republican convention last month and the Democratic primary next week, Mr. Youngkin has no issues page on his website. As he introduces himself to voters, he needs to provide policy positions, and not just platitudes," the Editorial Board wrote at the time.

But as it turns out, Youngkin does have an issues page on his campaign site — it just includes no actual substance of what he'd do to tackle the problems he laid out.

Sleuthing from American Bridge 21st Century found there is a "policies" tab on Youngkin's site.

Researchers for the Democratic opposition research firm said they guessed the link, and it came up with a page that lists six issues Youngkin wants to tackle, including ending human trafficking, small business, education, tackling COVID-19, job creation, and the second amendment. All six topics have buttons that instruct users to click to "view Glenn's plan."

However, only one — ending human trafficking — actually has a plan behind it.

The rest of the topics do not lead to any other page with substance about what his plan is for those issues.

The American Independent Foundation reached out to the Youngkin campaign to ask why this page is not listed on the campaign website's navigation bar, and why the policies listed are not fully fleshed out, even though the election is roughly three-and-a-half months away.

A Youngkin spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Youngkin has been trying to walk a fine line of trying to keep the right-wing GOP base on his side, but at the same time attracting enough independent and Democratic voters needed to win in Virginia — which has rapidly cemented itself as a Blue State.

The last time a GOP candidate won a statewide race in Virginia was in 2009. And in 2020, President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10 points — double Hillary Clinton's 5-point margin from 2016.

For example, Youngkin was caught on video admitting that he is not talking about his true stance on abortion in order to not repel the independent voters he needs to win.

Youngkin's Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, is highlighting Youngkin's effort to look moderate — even though Youngkin has embraced Trump.

McAuliffe released his first general election ad on Thursday in which he highlights Youngkin's support of Trump — who remains deeply unpopular in the state.

"When I was governor last time, I worked with reasonable Republicans to get things done," McAuliffe says in the 30-second spot, which includes audio of Youngkin embracing Trump. "But let me be clear, Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican. He is a loyalist to Donald Trump."

Republicans, for their part, are targeting Virginia's gubernatorial mansion for a pick-up in November — hoping that a win here could set a narrative that a GOP wave is coming in the 2022 midterms.

There's been little polling of the race so far; however, what polling exists shows McAuliffe with a small lead.

The Cook Political Report rates the race a Leans Democratic contest.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.