Home Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear By Clay Jones - August 20, 2020 9:00 AM 234 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Opinion: Trump's attack on the post office is his greatest threat to democracy yet Opinion Cartoon: It's Kamala Opinion Cartoon: Unconstitutional Slop Opinion Cartoon: If Biden Wins Opinion Cartoon: Defund The NRA Opinion Cartoon: Republican Rescue Opinion Opinion: Decisions on reopening schools must be based on evidence Opinion Cartoon: A Mythical AG Opinion Cartoon: MAGA Busy RECENT POSTS Kamala Harris makes history with acceptance of vice presidential nomination Elections Associated Press - August 20, 2020 Steve Bannon indicted in scheme to defraud donors to Trump's wall National Emily Singer - August 20, 2020 Another 1.1 million US workers have lost their jobs as virus continues National Associated Press - August 20, 2020 Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Opinion Clay Jones - August 20, 2020 Obama: 'You can give our democracy new meaning' by voting out Trump Elections Emily Singer - August 19, 2020