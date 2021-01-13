GOP congressman: Capitol mob was just 'scared' of life without Trump

Advertisement

The Trump supporters rallying at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wanted to overturn the will of American voters, a majority of whom voted for Joe Biden to be the next president.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Wednesday defended the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, claiming they were "scared to death" of living in a country without Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

During the debate on the House floor over impeaching Donald Trump, Grothman accused Democrats of making "offensive" and "inflammatory" statements about the mob.

"They're scared to death we're going to go back to the days without Donald Trump," he said of the violent mob of Trump supporteers. "Of hundreds of thousands of people crossing this border every month. They're scared to death nobody's going to keep our manufacturing here. They're scared to death that nobody else will fight the cancel culture as we head towards an era when some things can't be said."

Advertisement

Grothman claimed the Trump supporters are also "scared to death" of the incoming Democratic majority, who he alleged are "teaming up" with Black Lives Matter, a group he falsely claims is "founded by Marxists and the dislike of family."

The attendees of the so-called "Save America" rally, where Trump spoke the morning of the attack, wanted to overturn Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Trump egged them on, both in person and on Twitter, before the riot that killed five.

From a Jan. 13 session of the House of Representatives:

GLENN GROTHMAN: I rise today to strongly object to the articles of impeachment proposed against President Trump. Which make the preposterous claim that President Trump wanted or expected the riots that took place last week. He clearly said he wanted peaceful and patriotic demonstration. He did state he wanted people to "fight like hell or we're not going to have a country anymore" but that's obviously standard hyperbole and was not meant to aim at physical fights. But what is offensive is what you are saying, an inflammatory about the tens of thousands of peaceful protesters who were there last week, as well as the tens of millions of people they represent. You don't understand why they were here. They're scared to death we're going to go back to the days without Donald Trump. Of hundreds of thousands of people crossing this border every month. They're scared to death nobody's going to keep our manufacturing here. They're scared to death that nobody else will fight the cancel culture as we head towards an era when some things can't be said. They're scared to death that a majority party got here by teaming up with Black Lives Matter, a bunch of – founded by Marxists and the dislike of family.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.