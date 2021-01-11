GOP congressman: Democrats 'overplaying' the Capitol insurrection deaths

Advertisement

Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) on Monday said that Democrats are "overplaying" the deaths that occurred during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"They're overplaying a lot of things, including the death of these people on Capitol Hill," Issa told Fox Business. He also characterized Donald Trump's incitement of the attack as merely a "misstep."

Before the attack, Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

Issa also alleged that Democrats were "completely ignoring" what he characterized as "unchecked violence from the left" in 2020. But Democrats frequently spoke out against violence and looting.

After the death of George Floyd, President-elect Joe Biden directly rebuked rioting.

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not," Biden said.

From the Jan. 11 edition of Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria":

MARIA BARTIROMO, Fox Business: An impeachment trial wouldn't begin until one o'clock on Jan. 20, after the president is a former president. So a trial would never actually happen. So what is this, then? Is this for show? Is this so that he won't run again? If – the reality of it, with nine days left that it actually can't happen, in terms of a trial. DARRELL ISSA: Well, it's probably similar to shutting off the Twitter feed of somebody after his presidency is essentially over. It's kicking him when he's down, it's getting rid of 88 million people who follow and listen to the president. There's no question at all that, I think, the liberals saw an opportunity, a misstep by the president, that they're going to overplay, and they're overplaying it as we speak. They're overplaying a lot of things, including the death of these people on Capitol Hill. It was a terrible event, terrible things, people need to be punished, but of course they're trying to use it to imply that there's only one side that has violence and completely ignoring all of last year and the unchecked violence from the left.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.