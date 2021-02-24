GOP congressman uses terrorism hearing to brag about 'minorities' who voted for Trump

Donald Trump surpassed his own 2016 record with nonwhite voters, but was beaten handily by President Joe Biden overall.

During a House hearing on domestic terrorism Wednesday, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) stated that Donald Trump won more minority votes in the 2020 election.

Tiffany's question came during a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security entitled "The Rise of Domestic Terrorism in America."

Speaking to terrorism expert Malcolm Nance, Tiffany asked, "Mr. Nance, why did more minorities vote for President Trump in this election?"

"I'm sorry, is that a legitimate question?" replied Nance, prompting Tiffany to repeat himself.

"There are more minorities that voted for President Trump in this election," he claimed.

Tiffany did not provide any context for his question, nor did he address it in the remainder of his allotted time for questions. He did not explain how the racial makeup of the 2020 election related to the topic of domestic terrorism.

In reality, Trump won just 26% of the "nonwhite" vote in November, according to Forbes, in exit poll analysis following the election. Among Black voters alone, 9 in 10 went for Biden, the Associated Press noted that same month, giving Trump just 12% of the total count. Trump won just over 30% of the Asian and Latino votes, respectively.

It was not immediately clear whether Tiffany was in fact referring to Trump's record as compared to his own past performance with nonwhite voters, in 2016. That year, Trump garnered just 21% of the nonwhite vote. Trump has also largely outperformed most other Republican candidates in that regard, with the exception of former President George W. Bush, who won 28% of the nonwhite vote in 2004.

From a Jan. 24 hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security:

TOM TIFFANY: Mr. Nance, why did more minorities vote for President Trump in this election? MALCOLM NANCE: I'm sorry, is that a legitimate question? TIFFANY: You don't have to answer it if you don't want to. There are more minorities that voted for President Trump in this election. Mr. German— NANCE: Are we stipulating that as a fact? Because I'm not quite sure that's a fact. TIFFANY: We will stipulate that.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.