GOP congressman concerned helping parents with child care would make families 'obsolete'

President Joe Biden has proposed $225 billion to assist families with child care costs. Not everyone is happy about that.

In a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) demanded to know if the Biden administration's plan to provide child care assistance to parents is an attempt to make families "obsolete."

Grothman directed the questions at Shalanda Young, who is the White House Deputy Budget Director, during a House Budget Committee hearing on President Joe Biden's 2022 budget proposal.

The proposal allocates $225 billion for child care for children under age 5. The plan aims to cover all child care expenses for families with lower income and reduce child care costs for middle-class families, according to a CNBC report.

During the hearing, Grothman expressed concern that, in his words, the country is working toward "just having the government take care of kids before age five."

"What do you think about families who are taking care of their own children? Are you trying to make them obsolete?" he asked.

Young noted that the funds in the budget are about "trying to meet people where they are, economically" and meant to address the fact that often both mothers and fathers need to be in the workforce and that child care costs need to be addressed.

From a June 9 hearing of the House Budget Committee:

GLENN GROTHMAN: You have a lot of money in here for preschool, a lot of money for daycare. There are still people out there, families, who are moms or dads taking care of their children at that young age. It seems as though this country is working towards having – just having the government take care of kids before age five. Could you comment on that? Or what do you think about families who are taking care of their own children? Are you trying to make them obsolete? What's the deal here? SHALANDA YOUNG: Nope, trying to meet people where they are, economically. Look, I love my job but you know there are days where I certainly would like to spend more time with my family, that is not possible. For me, for many women who have to get up and work to ensure that their children have adequate clothing and a roof over their heads. So I just – I think we are meeting families where they are, where women, mothers have to be in the workforce along with dads.

