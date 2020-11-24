GOP congressman compares Trump to Japanese soldiers who didn't give up after WWII

Advertisement

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used the example to say Donald Trump will never give up, despite appearing to concede that President-elect Joe Biden won the election.

Without a hint of irony, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used a Japanese soldier who never gave up fighting against the United States in World War II as a positive example of how Donald Trump will never concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

"The America First agenda is just in its infancy. There are 75 million of us. Also. Did you know some Japanese soldiers kept fighting for decades after the war?" Gosar tweeted.

In the tweet, Gosar included a screenshot of the Wikipedia biography of Teruo Nakamura, a Japanese soldier who did not surrender his fight in World War II until 1974, nearly 30 years after the war ended. Of course, the Japanese military Nakamura was fighting for was responsible for the attack on Pearl Harbor, which killed dozens of Americans and led the United States to formally begin fighting in World War II to squash fascism.

Gosar's tweet came after Trump said he was allowing the transition to the Biden administration to formally begin. Trump had been blocking the transition for weeks, despite the fact that it's been clear Biden won the election since at least Nov. 7 — when media organizations called the race for Biden.

Rather than admit defeat, Trump has pushed baseless allegations of voter fraud, challenged the results in court, and even suggested GOP lawmakers in state legislatures across the country should simply ignore the results from their states to give Trump a second term.

Right-wing media personalities have been egging on Trump's behavior, providing false hope that Trump would be sworn in for a second term on Jan. 20, despite the fact that he lost in a landslide, by Trump's own definition.

"Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!" Trump tweeted Monday. "Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

The effort has been an abject failure, with judges tossing out Trump campaign lawsuits for providing no evidence of their claim of massive voter fraud, and states ignoring Trump's request to overturn the will of the voters and certifying their results anyway.

Trump's decision to take credit for his administration finally allowing the transition to the Biden administration to begin came shortly after Emily Murphy, the administrator of the agency tasked with officially starting the transition, released a letter announcing that she signed off on the start of the transition.

In her letter, she said she made her decision "independently" — suggesting Trump had nothing to do with her conclusion that it was time for the transition to start.

Trump's tacit admission that Biden will be the next president enraged his base — so much so that Trump sought to defend his decision to allow the transition to begin.

"What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?" Trump tweeted late Monday night, hours after his first tweet saying the transition will start. "We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & 'Dominion.'"

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.