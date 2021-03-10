GOP congressman headlines election conspiracy rally with disgraced MyPillow CEO

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) recently spoke in front of a conference of white nationalists.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is scheduled to speak at an event promoting conspiracies related to the 2020 election alongside MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has been at the forefront of promoting election lies.

Gosar is listed as a featured speaker for a rally entitled "Mike Lindell Election Integrity Faith And Freedom" in Queen Creek, Arizona, scheduled for March 10.

The event is hosted by a group working to recall the Arizona Board of Supervisors for failing to overturn Biden's win in the state. It calls itself the "We the People AZ Alliance" and it recently tweeted, "Trump won."

Lindell is a prominent Trump supporter who has been promoting debunked election conspiracy theories since Trump lost in November 2020. He is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.3 billion defamation suit over his false claims that the company's voting machines were rigged in favor of President Joe Biden. And he was also permanently suspended from Twitter in January for sending out election myths.

Lindell has been promoting his film, "Absolute Proof," which touts the false claim that the election results were falsified.

Also scheduled to speak at the event is Rachel Hamm, an evangelical pundit who told Newsmax TV in February that Trump "was the best thing to happen to the Christian church in America since maybe Jesus."

Gosar's participation in the event comes on the heels of his speech to a white nationalist conference in February. Gosar followed the speech up by tweeting out a slogan associated with the racist movement, "America First is inevitable."

Despite his association with fringe actors, Gosar has yet to be publicly condemned or rebuked by Republican leaders in Congress.