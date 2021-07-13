GOP congresswoman claims fighting vaccine outreach is like fighting communism

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) says efforts to promote vaccination are 'things that communist or socialist regimes engage in.'

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) on Monday compared those opposed to door-to-door vaccine assistance to Cubans protesting their country's oppressive communist regime.

Public protests began in Cuba on Sunday against the state of the economy and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba has been under communist rule since Fidel Castro came to power in a revolution that ousted dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959. Public protests are a sharp break from the norm.

Appearing on Fox Business' "The Evening Edit," Cammack criticized media outlets for how they have covered the protests, and then pivoted to door-to-door vaccine assistance as a purportedly communist idea that the outlets allegedly support.

"You think about them promoting this notion of the Biden administration, going door to door for a vaccine program, engaging in gun grabs, these are all things that communist or socialist regimes engage in, and they've encouraged it," Cammack said.

"It's no surprise to me that outlets like CNN or MSNBC are willing to promote and do the bidding of these socialist regimes that are hellbent on controlling individuals and thinking that government knows best."

She concluded, "We, in America, as Americans, we know that we are capable of making the best decisions for ourselves and our families, at the most basic levels. And we don't need an overbearing, overreaching government to do that for us."

Republicans have criticized Biden administration plans to send volunteers to persuade people to get COVID-19 vaccines. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued too that the outreach program is comparable to Soviet communism, while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called volunteers "Needle Nazis."

From the July 12 edition of Fox Business' "The Evening Edit":

ELIZABETH MacDONALD, host: Your concerns about how the media is misreporting and giving misinformation on what's going on in Cuba? KAT CAMMACK: Well, I think that the polling that came out here recently, that talks about how the majority of Americans believe that the media has become, really, an enemy of the people in promoting fake news, and this notion that freedom is now an anti-government calling. I appreciate that the left is trying to twist definitions, very basic definitions, of human rights as an anti-government ploy, but that's just nonsense. And when you look at the work and reporting from CNN and MSNBC, they're saying that the communist regime that has really done horrific things against humans, and really, like I said, stolen the futures, stolen the lives of so many Cubans, and you think about them promoting this notion of the Biden administration going door to door for a vaccine program, engaging in gun grabs, these are all things that communist or socialist regimes engage in, and they've encouraged it. So it's no surprise to me that outlets like CNN or MSNBC are willing to promote and do the bidding of these socialist regimes that are hellbent on controlling individuals and thinking that government knows best. We, in America, as Americans, we know that we are capable of making the best decisions for ourselves and our families, at the most basic levels. And we don't need an overbearing, overreaching government to do that for us. Which is why, again, I'm so proud for so many standing up and fighting for that most basic human right, freedom.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.