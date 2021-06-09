GOP lawmaker wants to know why experts aren't blaming climate change on China

Rep. Kat Cammack rejects expert testimony for not confirming her claims.

Experts told a House Committee on Homeland Security subcommittee on Tuesday that climate change poses a major threat to the United States. But Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) spent the hearing demanding they blame the entire problem on China.

"During today's subcommittee hearing, three of the Democrats' witnesses refused to acknowledge #China's extreme impacts on the environment," Cammack tweeted on Tuesday after they didn't say what she wanted them to. "Don't believe me? Watch everyone's favorite scientist, Bill Nye, avoid discussing China's role in our changing climate."

During the Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Subcommittee's hearing, Cammack, the ranking Republican on the panel, had asked science educator Nye to comment on China's impact on climate change.

"Everything every single one of us does affects everyone in the world, because we all share the air," he responded, noting that as China's economy grows, "they're gonna use more and more energy."

Cammack retweeted an exchange between herself and Curtis Brown, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, in which she asked him about China's impact on U.S. homeland security. Of his response — "I think that this is a global challenge that requires every country, every state and local government to rise up to the challenge and become energy efficient" — she wrote, "Another witness calls China's climate threats to American security a 'global issue.'"

Finally, she scolded Alice C. Hill, the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, for saying, "We need to look at this globally ... this is a global conversation that the United States has an opportunity to lead."

"Seems they're interested in doing everything but holding China accountable," Cammack opined.

While China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, it is responsible for only 28% of the world's emissions, according to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.

Cammack made no comment on the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping promised last September to make China carbon neutral within 40 years.

Cammack, a first-term member of Congress, has repeatedly opposed efforts to address climate change at home.

In January, she attacked President Joe Biden's decision to keep his campaign promise to reenter the Paris Climate Accords, tweeting that doing so "undermines our economic growth and competitiveness with strict requirements, giving the upper hand to the #CCP [Chinese Communist Party] who get off with just a warning."

In February, she accused progressives of using "extreme climate scare tactics creating an epidemic of fear" and pushing "burdensome overregulation on the backs of producers."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.