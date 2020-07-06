GOP attacks Biden for 'audacity' to say 'all people are created equal'

An RNC spokesperson called the notion of equality for all people 'radical-left socialism.'

A spokesperson for the Republican National Committee slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for saying "all people are created equal."

During an appearance on Fox News on July 5, RNC spokesperson Liz Harrington criticized an op-ed Biden published on NBC News' website on the Fourth of July.

In the op-ed, Biden says that Independence Day is a celebration of "the natural expansion of our founding notion from 'all men are created equal' to 'all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives.'"

Advertisement Loading...

Harrington took issue with that notion.

From Fox News on July 5:

It's very fitting that Joe Biden, in this op-ed, has the audacity to literally rewrite the greatest foundational document in the history of mankind: the Declaration of Independence. His woke staffers changed it to, not "all men are created equal," "all people are created equal and are guaranteed equality throughout life." That is not a constitutional republic that we were founded on, on freedom of opportunity. That's the same radical-left socialism that has taken over his party, that is really not just eroding our foundation but rewriting it and out to destroy it.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.