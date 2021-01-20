23 insurrectionists who didn't want to miss the big inauguration event

Advertisement

Nearly two dozen Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn Joe Biden's victory attended his inauguration.

At least 23 of the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory — even after a pro-Trump mob waged a violent insurrection at the Capitol — attended Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, according to a review by the American Independent Foundation.

Among the Republicans at Biden's inauguration were GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, who were instrumental in the effort to block Biden's win. Both are facing calls to resign for their role in the attack.

"Imagine trying to steal the election from Joe Biden and then showing up to the inauguration like nothing happened. Sociopathic," tweeted Tim Miller, a former top aide to Jeb Bush who organized a Republicans for Biden effort during the 2020 election and has since left the Republican Party over its support for Trump.

Republican lawmakers who attended Biden's inauguration, even though they voted to overturn his victory in accordance with Donald Trump's demand to "stop the steal":

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.