GOP leaders circle the wagons around Barr as he faces criticism for helping Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy say questions about Barr's impartiality are 'unfounded.'

Three top Republicans in Congress issued a joint statement on Tuesday supporting Attorney General William Barr — whose interference in criminal matters involving Donald Trump's friends and allies has become so concerning that federal judges called an emergency meeting to discuss it.

"Attorney General William Barr is a man of the highest character and unquestionable integrity," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wrote.

"Suggestions from outside groups that the Attorney General has fallen short of the responsibilities of his office are unfounded," the men added.

Barr, for his part, admitted in an interview with ABC last Thursday that he personally intervened in the criminal proceedings against longtime Trump ally Roger Stone.

The attorney general overruled four federal prosecutors to recommend a lighter sentence for Stone, who was convicted on seven counts of obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and lying to Congress as part of the Russia investigation.

Barr claimed that his interference had nothing to do with Trump and simply had to do with wanting fairness for Stone. However, more than 2,000 former Department of Justice officials signed a petition saying Barr's conduct is a "grave threat" to fair and impartial justice.

The signatories also voiced support for the four top prosecutors on the case, who resigned in protest after Barr intervened.

Even more, the Federal Judges Association — which counts more than 1,000 federal judges among its ranks — called an emergency meeting to discuss Barr's behavior.

Trump so far seems to be sticking by Barr. Not to mention, Trump himself is on a pardon spree, erasing convictions of people who are close with his friends and allies.

Trump is reportedly mulling commuting Stone's sentence even before it's been handed down.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.