GOP Senate candidate blames Civil War on 'gridlock' and 'pointing the finger'

New Hampshire Senate candidate Donald Bolduc said the war was a result of 'Not working together, not being a partnered team.'

A GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire said the cause of the Civil War was "gridlock" and a lack of compromise between political parties.

Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, made the comment at a meet-and-greet in the state on Jan. 28, according to audio obtained by the American Independent.

"The Civil War was started because the parties, because they couldn't come together," Bolduc said. "There were reasons for fighting it. But they couldn't get together to figure it out so we just had a war. Gridlock, blaming, pointing the finger. Not working together, not being a partnered team."

Advertisement Loading...

Of course, slavery is the reason the Civil War was fought. The war began when southern states started to secede from the Union because they wanted to continue to enslave black people.

Bolduc is one of three Republicans hoping to take on Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen for one of New Hampshire's two Senate seats in November.

Bryant "Corky" Messner, also an Army veteran, and Bill O'Brien, the former state House speaker, are also running for the GOP nomination.

Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager, openly considered running for the seat, but ultimately opted against it.

Shaheen is favored to win reelection. The Cook Political Report rates the race solid Democratic. According to their ranking system, that means the race is "not considered competitive" and is "not likely to become closely contested."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.