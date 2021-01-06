New GOP lawmakers spend first week trying to overturn election they won

Advertisement

Newly elected Republicans are gearing up for a fight they can't win.

Newly elected GOP lawmakers said Wednesday they're ready to put up a fight against certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election to give Donald Trump a second term.

It's a fight they can't win.

In an appearance on right-wing outlet Newsmax early Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she hopes members of Congress will oppose certification.

"I hope we can fight this out, we need to have this debate on the floor, because the people's voice needs to be heard," Greene said. "Not the fact checkers ... The people know better, the people know the truth. They're the ones by the thousands that have signed affidavits at risk of perjuring themselves, at risk of prison, saying that they saw a stolen election, they've seen election fraud.

"We should be listening to those people's voices," Greene said. "Not the fact checkers who have nothing to lose because they have everything to gain by the Democrats taking control and shoving through their socialist agenda for America."

Greene also posted a video in which she declared that she would object to the certification of Electoral College votes.

"Georgia state leaders did nothing to stop the steal for President Trump’s race, and now, they changed nothing, did nothing, and now look at our two Georgia Senate seats," she said. "Today, I'll be objecting to a stolen election. We can't allow this to happen. I'll be fighting for the people's vote."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also declared her intention to object to certification of the Electoral College vote, tweeting, "Today is 1776."

"Please listen very carefully to the evidence today," Boebert wrote. "Wanting America to have free and fair elections should not be a partisan issue."

Boebert also used her intention to object to certification in a fundraising tweet, noting, "The Democrats want me GONE. Donate today so I can stay & fight FOR YOU!"

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) also posted a video about objecting to the electoral vote certification, saying "Right now, headed to the White House, we're about to speak on behalf of Donald Trump. But remember, we're not doing this for Donald Trump, we're doing this for the Constitution. It's for the future of our republic. I hope you guys will all stand with us."

Newly sworn-in Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) have also declared their intention to join Trump's coup attempt.

Many other Republican lawmakers also plan to object to certification. However any objection to the certification will have to be upheld by both the House and the Senate, and the Democratic-led House is unlikely to support a bald attempt to steal the election. In the Senate, some Republicans have opposed the effort.

Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an op-ed published in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette under the headline "Duty of Congress," "I'm grateful for what the president accomplished over the past four years, which is why I campaigned vigorously for his re-election and served as an Arkansas co-chair for his campaign. But objecting to certified electoral votes won't give him a second term--it will only embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also chastened GOP lawmakers, reportedly telling colleagues privately that objections to certification would force "a terrible vote."

On Sunday, a group of 10 senators, including four Republicans — Mitt Romney (UT), Lisa Murkowski (AL), Bill Cassidy (LA), and Susan Collins (ME) — issued a statement condemning attempts to oppose vote certifications.

"The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans' confidence in the already determined election results," they wrote.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.