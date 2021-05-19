GOP Sen. Rick Scott: The 'real enemy' is 'systemic socialism'

Republicans deny the existence of systemic racism in the United States.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has been begun using the term "systemic socialism" for a supposedly bigger issue in the United States than hundreds of years of systemic racism.

Scott, who currently serves as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said during a press conference with Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday, "The phrase that best describes the Biden Democrat agenda is systemic socialism."

As of now, a search reveals very few references to the phrase online that are not connected with Scott.

He had first mentioned the term in a May 14 op-ed column published in Newsweek.

"While Democrats talk incessantly about supposed 'systemic racism' lurking around every corner, the real enemy we face is the systemic socialism that Joe Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol Hill and in state capitols around the country are foisting upon us," Scott wrote.

In the days following publication of his piece, Scott has repeatedly used the phrase to attack policies proposed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats. He has also used the term on Twitter.

On May 17, Scott used the term in appearances on both Fox News and Newsmax as both networks echoed his phrase in onscreen graphics.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose purpose is to elect Republicans to the Senate, used the branding to promote an appearance by Scott on Fox News Radio on Tuesday.

Scott's phrase is a new variation on the efforts of his fellow Republicans to have deny the existence of systemic racism or play down its role in America's history and to this day.

During his failed 2020 reelection campaign, Donald Trump refused to answer a reporter's question about whether systemic racism is a problem in the United States.

In February, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said it was "anti-American" to point out systemic racism. Cotton repeated in March that acknowledging the concept's existence was a "slander" against America.

On Friday, 30 House Republicans introduced legislation that would prevent the federal government from funding programs designed to fight systemic racism in the workplace.

