GOP senator compares Kamala Harris to notorious drug kingpin

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Monday compared Vice President Kamala Harris to notorious drug kingpin El Chapo in a vicious and baseless attack on the Biden administration's immigration policy.

President Joe Biden announced in March that Harris would be the White House point person on the topic of immigration.

Kennedy's unusual comparison came during an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Kennedy falsely claimed that Harris favors "open borders" — a frequent Republican accusation against Democrats. Like other Democrats, Harris supported a path to citizenship for many undocumented immigrants, as well as the decriminalization of border crossings, during her own presidential run.

Nevertheless, Kennedy continued in his lies about Harris.

"Making her the illegal immigration czar, as I said the other day, is like making El Chapo the drug czar," Kennedy said. Biden has not created an "illegal immigration czar" position for Harris or anyone else in his administration.

Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is a Mexican drug lord who formerly led the Sinaloa Cartel, an international drug and crime syndicate. Guzmán's cartel produced, smuggled, and sold cocaine, meth, marijuana, and heroin in America and Europe.

Worth an estimated $1 billion, Guzmán has been accused of murder, assault, kidnapping, and torture. He is currently serving a life sentence in a federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Harris, when she was California attorney general, prosecuted drug traffickers reportedly affiliated with El Chapo's cartel.

From the April 5 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

JOHN KENNEDY: Now, in further evidence of what I just suggested, the president has put Vice President Harris in charge of trying to combat the illegal immigration. There's some confusion — she says she doesn't want it, the president says she's got to take it — but no disrespect to the vice president, I know her well, I respect her, but she believes in open borders. Making her the illegal immigration czar, as I said the other day, is like making El Chapo the drug czar.

