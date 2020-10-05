GOP senator calls White House 'super protected' as outbreak spreads there

Advertisement

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Monday described the White House as a "super protected" environment despite the recent outbreak of COVID-19 among White House staffers and the Trump family.

"Every time I've been to the White House, it's sort of been a protected, super protected area," Kennedy told Fox News.

He went on to describe the viral outbreak that has killed over 209,000 Americans as "not nearly as lethal as the experts told us it was going to be."

On the same day Kennedy made his remarks, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Two other staffers on the White House communications staff also tested positive. At least 11 people who work in the White House have tested positive thus far.

In addition to Donald and Melania Trump, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, three Republican senators, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway are among the figures in Trump's orbit who have tested positive.

From the Oct. 5 edition of Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto":

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Every time I've been to the White House, it's sort of been a protected, super protected area. It was a bubble — NEIL CAVUTO, Fox News: Still, all those people have the virus. Super protected or not, all those people go it, right? KENNEDY: True. And I think that what that shows you is: It shows what we've learned about this virus. We've learned two things, among others, but two things stand out in my mind. Number one, it's very contagious and number two, it's not nearly as lethal as the experts told us it was going to be.

