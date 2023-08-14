Yet another Republican files articles of impeachment against President Biden

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube on Friday became the latest GOP lawmaker to file articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, accusing him of corruption, even though Republicans have not found any evidence to back up their claims.

The four articles of impeachment include abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution, all based on actions of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his brother, James Biden.

“It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” Steube said in a statement. “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.

While Steube filed articles of impeachment against Biden, he called the 2019 impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump a waste of time. Trump was impeached for abuse of power after he pressured Ukraine to investigate then-presidential candidate Biden to hurt Biden’s chances in the 2020 election.

“Let me be clear: impeachment is nothing more than a political vendetta,” Steube said at the time. “We could have spent the last several months working to fix problems facing everyday Americans, but instead, we wasted time on this charade.”

He went on to say at the time that impeachment stops Congress from passing bills that help Americans.

“Every day, constituents ask me when we are going to get a particular bill passed, and far too often I have to tell them that I simply don’t know because we have wasted so much time on an unnecessary impeachment process,” Steube added.

Steube is now the third Republican to introduce articles of impeachment against Biden.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) both filed their own articles of impeachment. Both of their articles of impeachment center around Biden’s border policies.

White House spokesman Ian Sams has slammed Republicans for their impeachment efforts, tweeting in July that, “Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the House GOP wants to prioritize.”

Even some GOP officials and commentators are worried that their party’s focus on impeachment could hurt them in 2024.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Aug. 8 that Republicans should back off the impeachment talk.

“Impeachment ought to be rare,” McConnell said. “This is not good for the country.”

Meanwhile. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called the GOP’s impeachment focus “destructive.”

Ultimately, polling shows that impeachment efforts could backfire on Republicans. A July survey from Morning Consult found that less than a third of voters, 30%, think Congress should focus on impeaching Biden.

“If House Republicans start an impeachment inquiry, there’s no stopping it,” former George W. Bush aide Ari Fleischer said Aug. 10 on Fox News. “And that’s what they need to recognize. They will unleash an internal Republican civil war if they start the inquiry and they don’t proceed to impeachment. And they may not have the votes to impeach, which can ultimately be the worst, biggest backfire for Republicans.”

