GOP congressman: Why should 'my taxpayers' help states I don't like?

Republicans have been arguing against assisting states hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republicans have been arguing against assisting states whose economies have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McConnell railed against "blue state bailouts" and argued that instead states needing funds should declare bankruptcy.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) was asked about the topic.

Advertisement Loading...

From the April 23 edition of "The Hugh Hewitt Show":

HUGH HEWITT, Host: Will we get a bankruptcy code chapter that will be a tool that states that are against the wall can use, Congressman? REP. GREG WALDEN (R-OR): Well, I think we ought to consider that, absolutely. Why should states like mine — not that it doesn't have some issues — but we have to balance our budget, they work it out one way or another, and have been pretty fiscally responsible in most categories, I can argue, in certain areas — but why should my taxpayers bail out states that, you know, have had corrupt governors, literally cycling in and out of prison, that have given away the bank, and the store, and everything else — HEWITT: Oh, are we talking about Illinois? WALDEN: I didn't name names, now Hugh, but yeah, I mean c'mon. I mean, everybody's seen this coming for a long time. For a while, they couldn't even pay their lottery winners, you know, it's just — come on. HEWITT: You're right, Connecticut is number two. Connecticut is right behind, not for corruption but for in terms of indifference to the public fisc. And there's no way we should bail them out without reform. WALDEN: That's right. That's exactly right.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.