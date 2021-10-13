GOP candidate Herschel Walker cancels event with supporter who used swastika on Twitter

The woman's Twitter avatar showed syringes in the shape of the Nazi Party symbol.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Wednesday canceled a fundraiser with a supporter who used an image of a swastika as her Twitter profile picture.

Walker was set to attend a fundraiser hosted by Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, a film producer and Republican whose Twitter profile picture featured syringes in the shape of the Nazi symbol.

Initially, Walker's campaign defended Viviano-Langlais' use of the image, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the image was "clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic" and that Walker "unequivocally opposes antisemitism and bigotry of all kinds."

Walker called off the event hours later.

"Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign," Walker's campaign told the newspaper.

Walker is the leading Republican to unseat freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in 2022.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Walker's campaign, catapulting him to frontrunner status and helping him raise $3.7 million for his bid in the first fundraising quarter since he officially entered the race.

Walker, a former NFL star, has a scandal-ridden past. He has been accused of domestic violence by multiple former partners. His ex-wife said in court records that Walker was "physically abusive" and exhibited "extremely threatening behavior," and once allegedly pointed a gun at her head and told her he was going to "blow your f***ing brains out."

Walker denied that incident in 2008.

An ex-girlfriend also accused Walker in a 2012 police report of threatening to "blow her head off" when she tried to end their relationship. Charges were never filed, and Walker denied the allegations.

Walker is friends with Jerry Mungadze, a homophobic "conversion therapist" who claims he can use crayon colors to determine if someone is possessed by demons. Mungadze has called Walker a "close friend."

Georgia is critical to determining which party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterms.

With the Senate currently split 50-50, Republicans could win control if they net just one seat.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.